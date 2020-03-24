Marshall Wace North America L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 748,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,368,000 after purchasing an additional 366,999 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,664,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,853,000 after purchasing an additional 294,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,284,000 after purchasing an additional 251,444 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 554,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,273,000 after purchasing an additional 236,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 328,967.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 184,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,660,000 after purchasing an additional 184,222 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI stock opened at $101.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.25 and a 200-day moving average of $154.42. Sun Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $173.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.