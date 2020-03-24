Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $3.01 Million Investment in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in UDR by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

UDR stock opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average is $47.36.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

In other UDR news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,118,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,085,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

