Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New Investment in Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 319,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of Adecoagro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. 49.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Adecoagro SA has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.57 million, a PE ratio of -410.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $251.99 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adecoagro SA will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGRO. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adecoagro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.