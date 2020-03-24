Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New Investment in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Docusign in the fourth quarter worth about $1,174,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the third quarter valued at about $8,644,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 306.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 66,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 50,003 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

In related news, Director John M. Hinshaw sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $2,975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,232.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $150,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 479,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,022,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,915,212 shares of company stock worth $145,279,931 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Docusign stock opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Docusign Inc has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $92.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.