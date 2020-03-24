Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases New Position in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.09% of Corelogic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corelogic by 239.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 717,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,373,000 after acquiring an additional 506,090 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Corelogic by 1,211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 354,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,383,000 after buying an additional 327,068 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Corelogic by 121.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 270,196 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Corelogic by 2,683.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 252,332 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Corelogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,928,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLGX stock opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Corelogic Inc has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $51.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.34.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $426.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.73 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 20.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corelogic Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $329,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,685,069.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $30,270.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,552.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,100 shares of company stock valued at $739,668. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLGX shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Corelogic in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Corelogic from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Corelogic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

