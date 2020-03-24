Marshall Wace North America L.P. Raises Stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,453 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Servicemaster Global worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 2,014.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

In other Servicemaster Global news, Director Deborah H. Caplan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $64,180.00. Also, CEO Naren K. Gursahaney bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,932 shares in the company, valued at $546,786.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,260. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SERV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Servicemaster Global from to in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Servicemaster Global from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Shares of SERV opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.42 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

