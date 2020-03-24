Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 165,212 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,212 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.12% of Focus Financial Partners worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,524,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 595,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 293,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 29,393 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $14,733,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 494,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 269,553 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOCS opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -64.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.82. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $39.37.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $340.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.10 million. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.72.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

