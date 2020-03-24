Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 5,387 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Verisign by 675.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisign by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisign in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Verisign by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisign in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

VRSN opened at $151.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.94. Verisign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.68.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

