Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 59,820 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 59,820 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,478,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $642,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130,149 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $102,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,214 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,065,924 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,673,000 after purchasing an additional 42,068 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth $47,279,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,268,504 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,609,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.92.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Standpoint Research started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.07.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

