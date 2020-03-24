Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $2.80 Million Position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 111,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.06% of Radian Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,557,000 after purchasing an additional 280,045 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 896,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 229,979 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,225,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,838,000 after purchasing an additional 437,975 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RDN opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. Radian Group Inc has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.43 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.03% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

RDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.92.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

