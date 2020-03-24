Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $2.91 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 487.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.43.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $96,904.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,627.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,475 shares of company stock valued at $145,241 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.87.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.