MarteXcoin (MXT) Market Capitalization Achieves $13,229.54

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One MarteXcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including Braziliex and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, MarteXcoin has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. MarteXcoin has a market cap of $13,229.54 and approximately $64.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MarteXcoin alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00025534 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007388 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003784 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00001100 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000468 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

MarteXcoin Coin Profile

MXT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 3,965,087 coins. MarteXcoin’s official website is martexcoin.org. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org/forum.

MarteXcoin Coin Trading

MarteXcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Braziliex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarteXcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarteXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MarteXcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarteXcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.