Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,127 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Masco worth $11,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 59,900.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Robecosam AG boosted its position in Masco by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 949,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 437,374 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Masco by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $3,965,952.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,818,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $1,955,710.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,035,816.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,576 shares of company stock worth $9,139,590 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.07.

MAS traded up $4.04 on Tuesday, hitting $31.57. 543,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,078,317. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. Masco Corp has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $50.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

