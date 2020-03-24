Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.12% of Masimo worth $10,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Masimo by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 8,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $1,428,254.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,254.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 23,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $4,454,896.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,406,071.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,429 shares of company stock worth $18,110,381. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from to in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $154.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $118.93 and a 12-month high of $187.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.40.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.