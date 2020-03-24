Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.08% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,277,000 after purchasing an additional 263,282 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 478,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 51,051 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 410,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 396,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,023,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARNA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.52. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $64.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.90 and a quick ratio of 16.90.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 49.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,339 shares in the company, valued at $843,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,536 shares of company stock worth $1,679,480. 2.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.