Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,940 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.11% of Avanos Medical worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVNS. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Avanos Medical by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avanos Medical by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 325,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after buying an additional 189,800 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Avanos Medical by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,788,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVNS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on Avanos Medical from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

Shares of AVNS opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.15. Avanos Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $48.07.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.58 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.