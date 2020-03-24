Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.75 Million Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,781 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.53% of Titan Machinery worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 32.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TITN. BidaskClub lowered Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Titan Machinery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of TITN opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

