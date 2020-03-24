Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $1.87 Million in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 76,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 112,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $844.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from to in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hospitality Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.