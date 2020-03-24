Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Position in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,236 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.08% of Sanmina worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1,639.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 336.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 31,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average of $31.00. Sanmina Corp has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $34.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Corp will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SANM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

