Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,181 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.22% of Teekay Tankers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 578.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 469,523 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,606,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 51,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $545.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $25.74.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.64 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 6.73%. Teekay Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNK. DNB Markets cut Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

