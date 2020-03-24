Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases New Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in JD.Com in the fourth quarter worth $1,240,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in JD.Com by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 726,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,589,000 after purchasing an additional 311,603 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its stake in JD.Com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 653,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,036,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in JD.Com by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 34,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AO Asset Management LP boosted its stake in JD.Com by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 1,147,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 651,300 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.Com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on JD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price target on JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.27.

Shares of JD.Com stock opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. JD.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $45.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.11. The company has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.