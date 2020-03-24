Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 31,376 Shares of Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,376 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.27% of Matrix Service worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTRX. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Matrix Service by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 18,947 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 61,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 28,261 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTRX opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. Matrix Service Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $225.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $318.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matrix Service Co will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Sidoti raised shares of Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

