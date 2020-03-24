Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 4,790 Shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.11% of Boise Cascade worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 30,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 25,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade Co has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24. The company has a market cap of $809.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.06.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.85) earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade Co will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

