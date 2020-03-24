MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) is Billings Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Billings Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,506 shares during the period. MasTec makes up 21.3% of Billings Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Billings Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of MasTec worth $20,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. Citigroup cut their price objective on MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MasTec from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on MasTec from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

MasTec stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.28. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $73.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.45.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

