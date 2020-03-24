Master Contract Token (MCT) Reaches Market Cap of $223,941.71

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 24th. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 37.5% against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $223,941.71 and $50,893.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.97 or 0.02082681 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014901 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00075929 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

