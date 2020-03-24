Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $32,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,027,054,000 after acquiring an additional 143,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after acquiring an additional 772,021 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,687,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,996,935,000 after acquiring an additional 30,367 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,474,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,933,263,000 after acquiring an additional 663,720 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.77, for a total transaction of $12,361,192.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,370,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,724,462,518.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MA traded up $28.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.39. 418,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,011,536. The company has a market capitalization of $212.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.33.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

