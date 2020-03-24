Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stake Lowered by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,976,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,080,078 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.8% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.19% of Mastercard worth $3,575,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 25,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,548,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $33.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,011,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.04 and a 200 day moving average of $290.78. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.33.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

