Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Lowered to $287.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $316.00 to $287.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.26.

NYSE:MA traded up $25.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.00. 6,952,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,011,536. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.78. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $212.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Mastercard by 14,925.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,553,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 71,077,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,012,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,785,021,000 after buying an additional 367,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,297,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,426,244,000 after buying an additional 609,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,030,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,779,736,000 after buying an additional 452,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

