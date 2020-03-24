Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Mastercraft Boat from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.55. Mastercraft Boat has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.75 million. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 3.95%. Mastercraft Boat’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 845.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

