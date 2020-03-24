Matthew M. Bilunas Sells 1,204 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $62,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Best Buy stock traded up $8.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.20. 3,909,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $2,832,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 97.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 233,613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after acquiring an additional 115,418 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 94.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 20,120 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 11,888,653.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,783,313 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $123,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 249,268 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.18.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

