Matthew Quinn Acquires 34,000 Shares of Class Ltd (ASX:CL1) Stock

Class Ltd (ASX:CL1) insider Matthew Quinn acquired 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.11 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,570.00 ($26,645.39).

Matthew Quinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, Matthew Quinn acquired 40,000 shares of Class stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.17 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,800.00 ($33,191.49).

Class stock traded up A$0.04 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching A$0.97 ($0.68). 723,378 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$1.80. The firm has a market cap of $118.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62. Class Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$1.15 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.36 ($1.67).

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Class’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

About Class

Class Limited develops and distributes cloud-based accounting, investment reporting, and administration software for accountants, administrators, and advisers in Australia. The company offers Class Super, a cloud based self-managed super fund (SMSF) administration software to streamline various aspects of SMSF administration.

