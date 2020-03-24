Maverick Chain (MVC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,383.00

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 24th. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $236,332.28 and approximately $2,383.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maverick Chain has traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.96 or 0.02642038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00184293 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 77.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00033086 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034360 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.