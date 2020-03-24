Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAXR shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,683,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,138 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,309,000 after acquiring an additional 37,315 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3,349.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 623,908 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after buying an additional 148,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $8,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $483.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

