MCCORMICK & CO /SH (MKC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 5.20-5.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.20-2.30 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MCCORMICK & CO /SH to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $113.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 52-week low of $112.22 and a 52-week high of $174.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.22.

MKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.