MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (MKC.V) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 31st.

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter.

NYSE MKC.V opened at $114.08 on Tuesday. MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $113.12 and a fifty-two week high of $174.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.52.

About MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

