Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 150.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,775 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Mdu Resources Group worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mdu Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,045,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 493,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 90,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 313,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

MDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

MDU stock opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.