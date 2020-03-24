MediBloc [ERC20] Market Cap Hits $12.75 Million (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market cap of $12.75 million and $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Cashierest, Gate.io and Coinrail.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00050683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000649 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.26 or 0.04091047 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00064940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037235 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014735 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010914 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003488 BTC.

About MediBloc [ERC20]

MEDX is a token. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CPDAX, Coinsuper, DEx.top, Gate.io, Coinrail, Kryptono, Cashierest, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

