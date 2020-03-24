MediBloc [QRC20] Price Reaches $0.0041 (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,673.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.73 or 0.02078923 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.09 or 0.03372992 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00601321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015208 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00699205 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00075076 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00025534 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00486490 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015017 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

