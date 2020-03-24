Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 122.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,649,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006,136 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.71% of Medical Properties Trust worth $77,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Shares of MPW traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 668,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,809,914. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

