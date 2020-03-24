MedicCoin Trading 23.8% Higher This Week (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, BTC-Alpha and CryptoBridge. MedicCoin has a market cap of $25,092.54 and approximately $442.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006402 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000284 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.