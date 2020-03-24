MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $17.67 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MediciNova an industry rank of 63 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get MediciNova alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNOV shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of MediciNova from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MediciNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other MediciNova news, CEO Yuichi Iwaki bought 20,000 shares of MediciNova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNOV traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $3.24. 180,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,200. The company has a market capitalization of $135.40 million, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. MediciNova has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $13.37.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediciNova (MNOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.