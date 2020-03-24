MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $17.67 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MediciNova an industry rank of 63 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNOV shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of MediciNova from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MediciNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.
In other MediciNova news, CEO Yuichi Iwaki bought 20,000 shares of MediciNova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MNOV traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $3.24. 180,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,200. The company has a market capitalization of $135.40 million, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. MediciNova has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $13.37.
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
