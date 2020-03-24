Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.88. Medpace reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Medpace had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $229.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP stock traded up $6.77 on Tuesday, hitting $68.59. The stock had a trading volume of 41,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,060. Medpace has a twelve month low of $52.84 and a twelve month high of $109.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.96.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

