Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.09% of Medpace worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Medpace by 382.8% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 250,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 198,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,267,000 after acquiring an additional 112,100 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,921,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 67,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CSFB increased their price objective on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Shares of MEDP traded up $6.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,060. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.59 and a 200 day moving average of $82.96. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.22. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $52.84 and a 1 year high of $109.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

