Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,628,361 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $525,056,000 after buying an additional 56,486 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Medtronic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,862 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded up $5.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,072,845. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.48. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

