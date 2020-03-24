MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $50,770.00

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One MEET.ONE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io and BigONE. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $492,073.48 and approximately $50,770.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.88 or 0.02606325 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 70.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00185545 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00042657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034271 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE.

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

