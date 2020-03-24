Megacoin (MEC) Trading Up 19.5% This Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Megacoin has a total market cap of $40,916.52 and $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00601344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015305 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007864 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,586,312 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.