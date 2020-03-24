Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 102.02% from the stock’s current price.

MR.UN traded up C$0.15 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.97. The company had a trading volume of 58,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,879. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.78. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$2.75 and a 12-month high of C$8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.55, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.25.

About Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

