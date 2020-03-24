Mellanox Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 16,317 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 360% compared to the average volume of 3,547 call options.

Shares of MLNX stock traded up $9.43 on Tuesday, hitting $118.10. The stock had a trading volume of 194,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.47. Mellanox Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.18 and a 1 year high of $123.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.88.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.35 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mellanox Technologies will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas T. Ahrens sold 2,930 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total transaction of $351,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $120,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $711,641. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLNX. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

MLNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SP Angel upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

