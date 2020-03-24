Memetic / PepeCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $257,382.87 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $257,382.87 and $1,520.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.72 or 0.01036873 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00042374 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000114 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000713 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

