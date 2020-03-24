Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $11,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercadolibre stock opened at $457.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $624.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $588.71. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $756.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $710.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Sunday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mercadolibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.60.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

